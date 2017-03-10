IG deploys 350 armed police officers to Kaduna-Abuja road

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police on Friday announced the deployment of 350 armed personnel to provide security along Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Muazu Zubairu, Commissioner of Police in Niger, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

He said that the deployment was to protect lives and property of road users and residents.

Mr. Zubairu said that a comprehensive operational order was issued to commissioners of Police in Abuja, Kaduna and Niger commands, on securing motorists along the way.

The commissioner said that police officers deployed were well equipped to tackle any form of security threat along the highway.

“We are even ready to confront cattle rustling, kidnapping and activities of armed bandits especially in the North Central region.

“The IGP stressed that police personnel nationwide have been mandated to flush out criminals and ensure their prompt prosecution,’’ he said.

He solicited the support of Nigerians in the task of ridding the nation of criminals.

“It is the civic responsibility of all citizens to provide adequate information to security agencies to track down and curtail all forms of criminal activities,” he said.

He urged traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects to embark on community policing and remain security conscious, to reduce criminality.

(NAN)