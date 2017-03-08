Boy whose penis was cut off to get penis transplant

Related News

Nine-month-old Buhari Muhammad, whose genital was cut off by his step-mother in June 2016, would undergo his next surgery when he reaches puberty.

Muhammad had his first corrective surgery at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Bida, Niger, in February.

Suleiman Makusidi, the Head of Medical Unit of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Tuesday that the next surgery would be a penis transplant.

“When the boy reaches puberty and when blood has started flowing through his penis, a transplant will be carried out; the transplant will be carried out either in Nigeria or abroad.

“The corrective surgery that was done in February was to reopen the hole that was created for the boy to pass urine after it was discovered that the hole was closing back.

“The urinary passage, which was created like that of the female, is a temporary one to enable him pass urine.’’

“The state government is making arrangements on how to bring medical experts to examine the boy and see if the transplant can be done in Nigeria.

“If not, we will look at other options like South Africa or the U.S.

“We are hoping that the transplant will be successful and that it will help his reproductive system because his testicles were cut off alongside his penis; only one testicle was left,” he said.

According to Mr. Makusidi, Muhammad will use his penis effectively after a successful transplant.

The Director-General of the agency, Mairam Kolo, said the agency was partnering with the Community Training and Empowerment Project, a United Kingdom based NGO, to fast track the transplant process.

“The agency is working toward the final operation.

“The matter is a very sensitive one and there should not be mistake; the transplant will be carried out by experts in that field,” she said.

NAN recalls that Muhammad’s genital was cut off by his 17-year-old step mother, Bara’atu Muhammad, when the boy was barely a month old.

The incident occurred in Dafe community in Shiroro Local Government area of Niger in June 2016.

The step-mother had confessed that she took the action because she was jealous and she also wanted to get back at the victim’s mother whom she claimed was always insulting her.

Bara’atu was subsequently remanded in Minna Prison

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, told NAN that the suspect was still in Minna Prison, pending the conclusion of investigations.

According to him, under the Police Criminal Law, the suspect is an adult who is above seven years and therefore can be tried for the offence.

(NAN)