Reps probe resettlement of Abuja indigenous people

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution to probe the botched implementation of resettlement agreement entered with the indigenous people of the Federal Capital

In a motion Tuesday, Timothy Golu, a PDP lawmaker from Plateau, said some government officials abused the process by allocating land to people against approved procedures and denying the intended beneficiaries.

He alleged that the recent efforts by the FCT administration to relocate villages of Garki, Apo and Akpajenya to Apo resettlement centre has been enmeshed in irregularities.

“Since the adoption of the resettlement and compensation policy, not much has been achieved because the government could not resettle the indigenous population to marked areas and provide them compensation as agreed upon,” Mr. Golu said.

He said due to the delay, a lot of distortions have taken place across most of the areas and no compensation has been paid.

Consequently, the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, put the motion to vote and it was accepted by the house.

The Committee on Area Councils and Ancillary Matters was mandated to investigate the entire process of resettlement and payment of compensation to the original inhabitants of the FCT and report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative actions.