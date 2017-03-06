Kogi Governor Bello mourns journalist, Onukaba

Related News

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has expressed the sadness of the government of the state over the death of veteran journalist and politician, Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba.

Mr. Onukaba was knocked down and died at about 6p.m. on Sunday at a village near Akure, Ondo State capital while trying to escape into the bush from an armed robbery attack.

In a statement by his spokesman, Petra Onyegbule, Mr. Bello said the incident was sad and painful, especially as it came on the first anniversary of the death of another illustrious son of the state, James Ocholi, a former minister of Labour.

The governor “solemnly commiserates with the family of late literary icon, formidable playwright, distinguished citizen, illustrious Kogi son and former governorship aspirant in Kogi, Dr. Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, on his painful departure from this world”, according to the statement.

Mr. Bello prayed for a “stop to the loss of prominent citizens of the state in their prime, and the loss of tapping from their well of wisdom.

“The Governor remembers the departed for his good character, intellectual sagacity, embedded candour, manifest brilliance, literary fecundity and unflinching love for the progress and development of our dear state that made him aspire to the highest political office in the land.

“He will be remembered for charging the people of the state to pull behind Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello to ensure a total redemption and progress for the State on all frontiers,” the statement said.

“The governor submits to God’s inherent capacity to give and to take, to make alive and to take away breath.

” He is thus consoled by the fact that Dr. Onukaba lived a fulfilled life of grace, integrity, selflessness and dutiful service to mankind”.

Mr. Bello charged the family, friends and admirers of the late Mr. Onukaba to take solace in the fact that he lived well and left indelible marks in the sands of time.

“Dr. Onukaba was a rare gem, a sound mind and a technocrat par excellence. He will be sorely missed for his kindheartedness. He has done things definitely worth writing about and written things worth reading, and as such can never be forgotten in the coming generations,” he said.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would comfort Mr. Onukaba’s family and grant repose to his amiable soul.