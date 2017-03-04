Abomination as man sits on Tor Tiv’s stool ahead of coronation

Tor Tiv, James Ayatse [Photo: Naijabazeline]
A man, Stephen Nyitse, on Saturday at the JS Stadium Gboko outsmarted security men and sat on the stool prepared for the coronation of the 5th Tor Tiv, James Ayatse.

Speaking to security personnel under interrogation, Mr. Nyitse said he was prompted by God to cleanse the stool for the new king.

“I sat on the stool in order to cleanse it and make it comfortable for the incoming Tor Tiv,” he said.

Atom Kpera, the chairman, Central Planning Committee for the coronation, who was present at the scene, ordered security men to take him outside and punish him.

Officials, however, said they would investigate the motive behind the act.

Some respondents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) described the act as “strange and abominable.”

Meanwhile, security measures has been tightened both within and outside the stadium with roads leading to the stadium blocked, while dignitaries are being conveyed to the venue in buses.

(NAN)

