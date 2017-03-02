UNILORIN matriculates 10,886, warns students against pornography

Related News

The management of the University of Ilorin on Wednesday warned its newly admitted students against watching pornographic materials.

The 10,886 students, admitted for the 2016/2017 academic session, were also admonished to desist from involving in cultism on and outside the university campus.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, AbdulGaniy Ambali, who spoke at the Matriculation ceremony held in Ilorin, urged the students to adhere to the university rules.

Mr. Ambali, who advised the students to adhere strictly to the rules guiding the institution’s operations, noted that anyone found contravening the school rules would be shown the exit door.

The vice-chancellor in his speech told the students that they were the lucky few out of 110,675 applicants who sought the university’s admission.

According to him, this is the highest number of applicants for a single Nigerian university.

He said that 103,482 candidates chose Unilorin as their first choice, while about 65,417 of the candidates scored 180 marks and above in

their Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

Mr. Ambali, a professor of veterinary medicine, said that 75,605 candidates registered for the Post-UTME screening and the university gave admissions to 13,570, but 10,886 out them registered.

Commenting on the importance of the admission granted them by the university, the vice-chancellor noted that the admission was a golden opportunity that would launch them to lofty heights if properly treasured.

“I expect the best from you, our new students. I expect nothing, but hard work, from you. There is no room for vices here, once you are caught, you are gone.

“This set means a lot to me because you will be the last I will be admitting before I finish my tenure as the Vice Chancellor,” he said.

Also speaking, Rebecca Okojie, the acting registrar of the institution, warned the students to shun cult activities on and

outside the campuses.

Mrs. Okojie said that the university also had zero tolerance to indecent dressing, urging them to desist from watching pornographic films and videos on the campus.