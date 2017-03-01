FUT Minna fines students N4,950 each; postpones resumption

Related News

Students of the Federal University of Technology, FUT, Minna have been ordered to pay N4,950 each, to enable the school effect repairs on structures they damaged during a riot on Feb. 15.

A management statement signed by Lydia Legbo, the institution’s Public Relations Officer, also said that the resumption date, earlier fixed for March 2, had been shifted to March 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the school was closed down on February 16, after the students went haywire the previous day, following the death of their colleague.

The deceased, 23-year-old Yeye Olalekan, a chemistry student, had slumped while playing football, and was rushed to the school clinic where he later died, a development that infuriated the students.

With the students poised to continue their protest on February 16, the management promptly closed the school and directed them to proceed on mid-semester break.

Mrs. Legbo, in her statement, said that management had to postpone the resumption date to allow for more time to complete repairs work on damaged structures and also seek replacements for items totally destroyed.

It said that normal academic activities would commence on March 20.

It directed the students to pay the N4,950 restitution fee between March 4 and 11, through the university portal.

The statement also directed students to bring letters of undertaking to be of good behaviour, written and endorsed by their parents/guardians, which must be supported by a court affidavit.

“That letter is a precondition for acceptance into the school,” the statement declared.

(NAN)