Plateau will not pay owners of illegal structures demolished for roads – Official

Related News

The Plateau State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Nazif, has said the state government would not pay compensations for illegal structures affected by its road projects in Jos, the state capital.

Mr. Nazif stated this on Tuesday in an interview with journalists in Jos shortly after the flag off of the construction of Bauchi road in Nasarawa Gwom area, Jos North Local Government Area.

“Government has made it clear to those illegally extending structures to the roads beyond their plots that they will not be compensated. Government has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the contractors to enable them speed up the jobs and complete them on schedule.”

The commissioner said the construction of the 10 roads within the Jos metropolis was part of the campaign promises of Governor Simon Lalong.

He said the state government had earmarked N5 billion in the 2017 budget for the construction and rehabilitation of streets in the state capital.

Earlier, the commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Samuel Galadima, in an interview with journalists said government had directed the contractors to complete the jobs within 12 months.

It was observed that some contractors had commenced work, even when they were yet to be mobilised.

“We have assured them that very soon they will be paid. So, most of them have commenced work. The two roads that we flagged off today (Wednesday) within the city centre cost government N1.795 billion.”

On his part, the project director, Zhon Zhon, assured that he will complete the jobs to specifications, and before the stipulated period.

Residents interviewed expressed joy over the projects, saying bad roads had killed several people in the city.