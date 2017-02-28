Bida Poly gets accreditation for 15 courses

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has accredited 15 courses, offered at the Federal Polytechnic, Bida in Niger.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Abubakar Dzukogi, made the disclosure on Tuesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bida.

He said the accredited courses include Building Technology, Quantity Surveying and Survey Geo-Informatics.

Others are Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology and Soil and Water Engineering.

Also approved are Public Administration, Chemical Engineering Technology and Science Laboratory Technology.

The rector said that the accredited courses would be due for re-accreditation in September, 2021. (NAN)

