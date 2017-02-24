FUT Minna orders 44 students to withdraw from university

A total of 44 students from various faculties were on Friday asked to withdraw from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, over poor academic performance and examination malpractice.

The university’s spokesperson, Lydian Ledgu, said in a statement in Minna that the affected students have been ordered to vacate the campus.

She said that 22 students were advised to withdraw due to poor academic performance while the 22 others were expelled for their involvement in examination malpractices.

“The university authority will not tolerate any act that will tarnish its highly earned academic standard,” Ms. Ledgu said.

She advised students of the institution to take their academic work seriously and shun all vices that could lead to their expulsion.

(NAN)

