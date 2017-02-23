FRSC laments bad state of Nigerian roads

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has identified bad roads, inexperienced drivers and over-speeding as the major causes of road crashes in Nigeria.

The zonal commander of the commission, Oladaren Fadogba, expressed the concern on Thursday in Jos, Plateau State, during a courtesy call on the state chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Yakubu Taddy,

“Bad roads are a major cause of road accidents,” he said. “You can imagine that between Forest, Abuja-Jos road to Mararaban Jamaar in Jos South, there are 1674 potholes. How can a trailer manoeuvre such potholes? And that is how most roads are in Nigeria.”

“Reckless driving has also contributed greatly in causing road accident.”

Mr. Fadogba sought collaboration of journalists in the state on enlightenment of the public to constantly obey rules on the highway to minimise avoidable road accidents.

He expressed concern over the high death rate of FRSC personnel on patrol duty by reckless drivers.

He said increasing number of corps of the FRSC were being hit by motorists trying to evade stop and search of vehicles on the highways.

“We have lost several personnel to reckless drivers hitting and killing our personnel on patrol while conducting stop and search of vehicles on the highways.”

He said Zone 4 of the FRSC, which comprises Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau states, was identified as a worrisome zone for accidents.

He however noted that due to enlightenment campaign on road safety rules, the rate of accidents has reduced in the zone.

He added that the zone had been given a target of reducing road crashes by 15 per cent by the end of 2017.

Responding, Mr. Taddy called on the personnel of the commission to be professional in dealing with motorists.

He also appealed to the commission to make obtaining a drivers licence less cumbersome to enable most drivers in the country obtain the authentic and certified licence.