Police arraign SSS operative for drunk driving

The police has arraigned an operative of the State Security Service before a Kaduna Magistrate Court for drunk driving.

The operative, Julius Johnson, was charged with causing a fatal road accident on December 4, 2015 while driving his car along Constitution Road, Kaduna under the influence of alcohol.

According to police prosecutor, Nimze Hinga, Mr. Johnson had hit and severely damaged a Pontiac 2010 model car belonging to one Garba Ahmed.

The cost of repair of the damages to the vehicle was estimated at over N470,000, for which the accused agreed to pay but later defaulted.

The Chief Magistrate, Nasheed Abdullahi, had earlier adjourned the case to Monday for the accused to enter his defence.

Due to the absence of counsel to the plaintiff who is the owner of the car, Sadau Garba, and that of the defendant, T.Y Luka, the judge on Monday adjourned the case to March 6 for continuation of the case.

According to Mr. Ahmed, after the SSS operative was arrested following the accident, he had slept throughout the night on a bench at the Magajin Gari police station because of the heavy influence of alcohol on him.

“He (DSS operative) only knew where he was the next day and was not even aware of his missing service weapon that is still with the police.

“My major concern now is that he has refused to fulfil the written agreement of a N20,000 monthly instalment for the repairs of my car.

“I reported the case to his State Director, yet no tangible measure has been taken against him,” he said.

The service rifle of the operative is being held by the police pending the determination of the court.