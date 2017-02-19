Abuja gets new police commissioner

Related News

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has got a new Commissioner of Police.

He is Musa Kimo.

The FCT Command spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that Mr. Kimo has since assumed office at the command headquarters.

Mr. Manzah said that Mr. Kimo, who took over from erstwhile Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mohammad Mustafa, was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Adamawa.

According to him, Mr. Kimo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of Sokoto, and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on February1, 1986.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kimo had assured Abuja residents of his willingness to partner with well spirited individuals, groups and all security agencies.

He said that the command under his leadership would be professional, fair, just and God-fearing in discharging its duty.

He also said that the command would evolve strategies that would make the territory safe and secure for all and sundry.

(NAN)