I will win again in 2019 – Benue Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue said on Sunday that he was “very optimistic” of securing a second tenure as governor, in 2019.

Mr. Ortom spoke in Agbeede, Konshisha Local Government of the state, at a thanksgiving mass in honour of his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase.

He said that he was sure of his people’s support “any time, any day”, because he had not failed in his responsibility so far.

“Those nursing the ambition of vying for the governorship position should jettison the idea; I will beat them silly,” he said.

He urged such people to save their resources and not waste time contesting an election they would not win.

“My victory will be devoid of manipulation; I will win genuinely,” he declared.

The governor said that his administration was committed to ridding the state of criminals, but called for support as he could not do it alone.

“Everyone must support us; security is everybody’s business and there is a role for everyone to play toward a better society,” he said.

In his sermon, a reverend father, Stephen Suega, urged those in authority to always ask God for guidance and direction before embarking on any programme.

Speaking at the occasion, Joseph Akaagerger, a senator, commended the governor for paying special attention to security in Benue.

“Everyone has seen that crime has reduced in the state. We cannot thank you enough for that,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr. Akase thanked the governor for efforts toward creating a better Benue.

“Your developmental strides have reduced hardship. Hopes for a better Benue have been restored,” he said.

(NAN)