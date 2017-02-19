12 arrested for allegedly running “baby factory”

Related News

The special task force on Jos crisis has arrested 12 suspects for allegedly running a baby trafficking ring in Jos, Plateau State.

The commander of the task force, Rogers Nicholas, a major-general, made the disclosure to journalists on Saturday while parading the suspects he said were harbouring the mother of a new born and four pregnant young women.

Mr. Nicholas said the suspects were arrested at a location where they were keeping the pregnant women to deliver their babies and allegedly exchange them for money.

He said a two-week-old child suspected to have been bought by the suspects was also found at the location. The suspects consisted of eight men and four women.

The mother of the two-week-old baby, Happiness John, claimed she was lured into the illicit transaction by a friend she simply identified as Patience.

“My friend Patience brought me here, she told me to bring my child so that we can sell,” she said.

Ms. John’s mother, Juliana John, also alleged that the young mother was lured into the deal by her friend, Patience.

According to Sale Kawugana, an army colonel whose soldiers made the arrests and handed them over to the task force, the suspects were apprehended at their location along Bukuru Park, Jos North Local Government Area following a tip off.

The suspects, however, denied that they were running a “baby factory” during an interview with journalists.

The task force commander, Mr. Nicholas, said the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.