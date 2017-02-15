Lawmaker condemns killing of soldier in Agatu

Related News

Sule Audu, assemblyman representing Agatu constituency at the Benue House of Assembly, has vowed to fish out the youth involved in the clash that claimed the life of a soldier.

“On behalf of the people of Agatu Local Government, I condemn the act carried out by some Agatu boys in Olegadamkolo village, which led to the death of a soldier and left two others injured, on Feb 11.

“I promise that the people will do everything necessary to bring out those responsible,” he told the News agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Makurdi, while reacting to the incident.

He appealed to the Chief of Army Staff to take it calmly with the people of Agatu, and assured the Army that his people would cooperate with the soldiers by offering information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

The lawmaker condoled with the family of the deceased, and wondered why anyone would seek to attack soldiers deployed to protect the people from insurgents.

He condemned the carrying of arms by youth not licensed to do that, and warned that anyone caught would not be spared.

Mr. Audu advised youth to take advantage of the amnesty programme by the Benue governor and submit weapons in their possession to avoid being arrested.

A fight broke out at Olegadamkolo village on Saturday, when soldiers sought to know what was happening at a social gathering.

The clash has also been condemned by the Benue governor, Samuel Ortom.

