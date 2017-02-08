IPAC wades into crisis between Gov. Bello, APC leadership in Kogi

Related News

Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Kogi, has waded into the crisis between Gov. Yahaya Bello and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ephraim Medupin, the state chairman of IPAC, told journalists on Wednesday in Lokoja that the group could no longer fold its arms and allow the masses bear the brunt of the crisis.

He said that the role of IPAC was to improve the deteriorating relationship between the governor and the party that produced him.

He said the criticism of the governor by some APC stalwarts in Abuja on January 27 when Mr. Bello was celebrating his one year in office in Lokoja was an indication of the sour relationship between them.

“The electorate must be spared from further distress and avoidable harassment arising from the crisis,” he said.

Mr. Medupin said that IPAC would not be party to any crisis capable of breaching the peace and stability of the state.

He urged the warring factions to embrace the opportunity of alternative dispute resolution being offered by IPAC.

He said the state IPAC in collaboration with its national headquarters, would fashion out ways to reconcile Bello and the leadership of the APC in Kogi.

Mr. Medupin appealed to the governor and the leadership of the party in the state to sheath their sword and seek the assistance of the national leadership of the party to resolve their differences.

He warned against an attempt by a section of the party to pull the down the government.

(NAN)