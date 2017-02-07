Gov. Al-Makura sacks 10 Commissioners, redeploys 2 others

Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Tuesday sacked 10 commissioners and redeployed two others.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Abdullahi, indicated that six commissioners were retained, two of which were redeployed to other ministries.

Those retained at their beats include Yusuf Shehu-Usman, Justice; Daniel Iya, Health; Sunny Agassi, Lands and Gabriel Aka’aka, Environment.

The commissioners redeployed are Aliyu Tijani from local government and chieftaincy affairs to education, while Haruna Osegba was moved from commerce and industry to local government and chieftaincy affairs.

Already, the governor has forwarded the names of new nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation to replace those axed.

