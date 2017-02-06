Court convicts 11 prostitutes in Niger

Related News

A Minna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday convicted 11 prostitutes arrested within Minna metropolis to various jail terms, but with option of fine.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdullahi Usman, convicted them as they pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The prosecuting counsel, Mukthar Muhammad, had told the court that the 11 prostitutes were arrested in different locations in Minna.

Mr. Usman ordered that three of the accused persons- Jennifer Innocent, Blessing Tioyo and Comfort David- serve 12 months imprisonment with an option of N50, 000 fine each.

He said Blessing Marshal, Inferang Akpan, Godwin Jennifer would serve six months imprisonment or pay N30, 000 each as fine.

The court fined Hadiza Muhammad and Evelyn Daniel N20, 000 each for their involvement.

The court also fined James Omande, Jessica Gbele who claimed to have ventured into the trade to pay their school fees, N10, 000 each or serve three months and one month in prison respectively.

The Chairman of Liquor Board, Yahaya Pera,who spoke said that the board was making efforts to stamp out prostitution in all the 25 local government areas of the state.

“The Niger Liquor Licensing Board has zero tolerance for prostitution because it is part of the mandate given to us by the state government and we shall carryout the enforcement to the later,’’ he said. (NAN)