Man killed in renewed attack at Plateau mining site

One person was reported killed on Saturday in a renewed attack around a mining site in Plateau State.

The state government had said it had taken measures to restore order after six persons died Thursday last week in a clash between local miners from neighbouring communities at the site in Gero, Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the conflict around the mining site had continued, despite deployment of security operatives to the area.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Nazif, on Monday at a monthly ministerial press conference in his office, said the government was worried by the continued violence and was doing everything possible to secure lives and property.

“Government is aware of the clash at Gero village between miners and there has been a security council meeting to handle the issues. Government shall tackle the problems soon, we appeal that people should remain clam,” he said.

He said perpetrators of the violence would be brought to book.

Reports stated that a man was killed in the latest incident on Saturday along Gero road by attackers who allegedly took away his personal effects, including a large sum of money.