Abuja council workers unpaid for four months

Staff of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have decried non-payment of four months’ salary arrears owed them by the council.

Ibrahim Kabi, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Kuje Chapter, who spoke on behalf of the workers, appealed to the council chairman to pay the arrears.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kuje that non-payment of salaries had exposed the workers to hardship.

“We understand that the present administration incurred a lot of liabilities from the past administration, but there are measures that can be taken to address the situation.

“Some workers received their October salary last year, while some are yet to receive three months salary.

“We demand that four months’ salary be paid to the workers to alleviate their sufferings,” Mr. Kabi said, adding that workers’ welfare was paramount in the development of any organisation.

The NULGE chairman noted that though execution of development projects was necessary in every administration, it should not be to the detriment of workers welfare.

“The monthly allocations are reasonable enough to ensure that salaries and other allowances are paid to workers.

“If salaries are paid as at when due, I think by now the council chairman should have paid all arrears and allowances owed workers,” he said.

Reacting to the concern raised by the NULGE chairman, the chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdulahi Galadima, appealed to the workers to exercise patience, saying plans were under way to pay salary arrears owed them.

Mr. Galadima, who stated that his administration inherited huge financial liabilities from the previous administration, assured that he would do his best to address all the challenges facing the council.

(NAN)