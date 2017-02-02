Kogi lawmakers condemn kidnap of four council workers

Related News

The Kogi House of Assembly has condemned the abduction of four workers of Mopa-Muro Local Government Council on their way to Lokoja for staff audit.

The House condemned the incident in a resolution to the state government on Wednesday in Lokoja.

It called for a quick intervention in the deteriorating security situation in the state.

A member of the house, Obaro Pedro (APC-Mopa-Muro) had in a motion said that unknown gunmen abducted four of the council workers among those declared as ghost workers by the Staff Verification Committee in its final report.

According to him, in two separate incidents between Tuesday and Wednesday, Olu Abraham, Fehintola Osho and Balogun Blessing, all workers of Mopa-Muro Local Government Council and its Head of Department, Works, were abducted by the gunmen.

Mr. Pedro stated that the problems of insecurity in the state had escalated in spite of the huge investment of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration in security.

He said that the Obajana-Kabba road had become a hideout for kidnappers and armed robbers because of its dilapidated state as it provided escape routes for criminals after their operations.

“Just yesterday in broad day light, the HOD Works of Mopa-Muro Local Government Council, while on her way to Lokoja to collect her statement of account with Access Bank over the ongoing screening exercise fell into the hand of kidnappers.

“Her destination is presently not known.

“This morning, around 9.45 a.m. on the same Kabba-Obajana, I was informed that three staff members of Mopa-Muro Local Government Council were kidnapped.

“The driver of the vehicles the victims were travelling in and my Personal Assistant who were eye witnesses narrowly escaped,” Pedro said.

Members in their contributions condemned the security situation and resolved that the state government should deploy sufficient security personnel to the affected roads.

The house further urged the government to ensure the provision of 24-hour security patrol on other roads in the state, especially during the workers’ screening.

In his remarks, speaker of the house, Umar Imam, directed the House Committees on Security and Judiciary to liaise with the Commissioner of Police to work out proactive measures to tackle the situation.

(NAN)