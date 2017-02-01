Kwara govt appoints American as Rector of new college

Related News

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Wednesday appointed an American, Wendy Daeges, as the pioneer Rector of the International Vocational Training and Entrepreneurship College, IVTEC, Ajase-Ipo.

This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Musa Yeketi.

The statement also announced the appointment of Femi Olabisi as the College Registrar; Saadat Iqbal as IT System Manager; Olatunde Fadipe as Instructor and Head of Automative; and Tokunbo Olayinka as Instructor and Head of Welding.

Others are Tajudeen Agboola, Instructor and Head of Masonry & Carpentry; Immanuel Nwafor, Instructor and Head of Electrical; and Babatunde Olayinka, Instructor and Head of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning.

According to the commissioner, the new appointees are to resume this month, starting with a one-week orientation programme. The state government had earlier promised to facilitate quick commencement of operations at the new technical college.

The statement noted that the new Rector, Mrs. Daeges, has over 20 years of senior management level experience in higher education spanning four countries – Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, United States and South Korea.

She holds Bachelor of Science and Master Degrees in Interdisciplinary Studies from Oregon State University, and recently bagged her doctorate degree in Transformational Studies from California Institute of Integrated Studies, United States. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Executive Director of a Vocational College in Saudi Arabia.

IVTEC Registrar designate, Mr. Olabisi had his first and second degrees from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. Until his appointment, he was the Registrar of the College of Education, Ilemona, Kwara State.

He was a facilitator/Instructor with National Open University of Nigeria and was also the Secretary to the Implementation and Planning Committee (IPC) for the proposed University of Offa, Kwara State.