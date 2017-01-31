Suleja depot fire will not affect petrol supply – NNPC

Related News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has said the fire incident at its Suleja Depot would not affect supply of petroleum products.

Ndu Ughumadu, NNPC spokesman, who made this known in a statement, assured motorists and other consumers of petroleum products in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Niger and Nasarawa states and other parts of the country that the fire incident had been addressed.

Fire broke out at the Suleja depot of the corporation at 4.30 a.m. on Monday.

The incident affected a truck at the depot, causing fear of possible disruption in the supply of petroleum products among motorists. The truck was burnt at the sump pit of the Suleja Depot while evacuating mixed products meant to be decanted to the slop tank.

But the statement said the Nigeria Pipeline and Storage Company Managing Director, Luke Anele, disclosed that a team of NNPC and Niger State Fire Service officials rapidly put out the fire, affirming that no depot equipment was damaged during the inferno.

Mr. Anele clarified that the fire incident did not affect the loading section of the depot, assuring that normal loading, bridging and dispatch of products had continued.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, has been fully briefed on the incident, the statement said.

“Facilities in the depots are in good shape,” Mr. Anele, said.

“NNPC assures the public of adequate sufficiency in products, urging motorists and other consumers not to engage in panic buying,” the statement added.