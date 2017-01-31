Tributes pour in for late Nigerian Minister

Related News

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late Nigerian Minister of State for Education, Saka Saadu.

Mr. Saadu died on January 23 at the age of 80. A fidau prayer for the peaceful repose of his soul was held in Ilorin on Saturday, January 28.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, AbdulGaniyu Ambali, described the late Minister of State for Education as a man of proven integrity whose contributions to the growth and development of education in Nigeria would not be forgotten in a hurry.

According to Unilorin Bulletin, Mr. Ambali described the death of the renowned educationist as a monumental loss to the nation and to the University of Ilorin in particular. He said the record of achievements of the late Mr. Saadu as a member and subsequently Chairman of the University of Ilorin Governing Council, were enormous and profound.

“Alhaji Saadu was a man with godly mind, a good family man, a person who served his community with all his heart. He was well loved by everybody around him.

“He will be well remembered here at the University of Ilorin for the period he served as a council member and subsequently as acting Chairman of the Council, especially during the trying period of the University of Ilorin. We are all touched by his departure and we pray God to grant him eternal rest”, he said.

A former vice-chancellor of the university, Oba Abdulraheem, described the late Mr. Saadu as a great community leader, who used his wealth for the progress and advancement of education and his community.

Mr. Oba, who is also former Chairman of Federal Character Commission, said “Alhaji Saka Saadu lived an exemplary life, a life of a true Muslim, a life of a community leader, and a life of a patriot. We will miss him very dearly and we believe that Allah will reward him for what he lived to do and grant him Aljanat Fridaus.”

In his own tribute, the National President of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, IEDPU, Abdulhamid Adi, said the people of Ilorin Emirate and Nigeria as a whole will sorely miss the deceased.

“The late Alhaji Saka Saadu was a kind-hearted man; he served virtually in all strata of government. He was Permanent Secretary, Commissioner, Secretary to the State Government and Minister. When he retired from active service, people were calling him to head various committees.

“He headed the Committee on Monument and Museum set up by the Emir of Ilorin of which I was a member. He was until his death the Chairman of the Quranic competition committee that is coming up next month (February). He has been very useful to the community. He was a utility man to the community”.

Mr. Saadu died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH at the age of 80.

He was a former commissioner in the old Kwara State between 1975 and 1978. He was also a former Permanent Secretary to the Military Government and Head of Service in Kwara from 1988 to 1990.

The late Minister was acting Chairman, University of Ilorin Governing Council and co-author of Nigeria Secondary School Science Project (CESAC) in 1970.

Speaking at the late Saadu’s Agba Dam Street residence, GRA, Ilorin, one of his children, Abdulkadir Saadu, described him as a great educationist and scientist who loved Chemistry,

Mathematics and Physics.

“My father was a commissioner in the old Kwara State. He was appointed Commissioner for Land and Environment in July 1975 by the late Col. Ibrahim Taiwo,” he said.

“When Taiwo died in 1976, he was still in the cabinet of the late Military Administrator George Agbazika Innih till 1978. He was a very honest man.”