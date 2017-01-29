Man with over 80 wives buried

Related News

The body of Mohammed Masaba was laid to rest on Sunday in Bida, headquarters of Bida Local Government Area of Niger State.

Mr. Masaba died on Saturday in his Bida residence after a brief illness.

He was aged 93.

The burial prayer was led by Chief Imam of Nma Iyaoo Central Mosque, Kotaworo area, Mohammed Gadangi .

NAN reports that a large crowd joined in the prayers.

Mr. Masaba was immediately buried at his residence.

The funeral prayers was attended by Abdulmalik Ndayako, the Shaba Nupe, the second in command in Nupe Kingdom, and Usman Ilata the Kotun Nupe who is third in command. Both represented the Emirate council.

District heads and traditional title holders also came, in addition to Isa Wake, member Niger State House of Assembly, councillors of Lavun local government politicians and business men.

Nma Magana, a resident of Masaba palace described Masaba as a dedicated Muslim who promoted Islam in Nupe kingdom.

“He was a philanthropist, humble and committed to the preaching of Islam, ” he said.

One of Mr. Masaba’s children, Mahmood Masaba, described his father as a true Muslim who worked towards promoting Islam in Bida and beyond throughout his life.

” My father made us adherents of the principle of justice as enshrined in our religion ” he said.

Ishak Yahaya Bello secretary to Mohammed Masaba said that ” Baba warned us never to associate Allah with any evil thing but pray and abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammad ( SAW).

Mohammed Tahir, Personal Assistant to Mr. Masaba said: ” He was a godly man. Everybody in this town knows we have lost a very important person who left behind a legacy that all should emulate .

“He is a man of his words, he told us to surrender to the will of Almighty Allah and not to associate Allah with any other thing ”

“Late Mohammed Masaba never in his life went to seek any medical attention in hospital. He did not use Western medicine either for himself or his followers. He believed in divine medication from Almighty Allah”

Mr. Tahir dismissed media reports that Masaba slumped twice before being taken to hospital. NAN had reported that the man died at home.

Mr. Masaba was survived by 89 wives, over 180 children and many grandchildren

