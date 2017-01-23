Gunmen kill man, injure another in Plateau

Related News

Gunmen have shot and killed a man and injured another at a drinking pool in Alheri, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr. Tyopev said the victim who survived the attack with bullet wounds revealed the identities of the attackers to the police.

“Information was received on the night of Saturday 21st January 2017 that Ifeanyi Ozue and Chibuze Ogbukagu were shot in the stomach and neck respectively at Ximan Lounge, Alheri Zaria road Jos,” the police spokesman said

“One of the victims was later confirmed dead at Evangel Specialist Hospital Jos, where they were both rushed for medical attention. The corpse is deposited at the hospital morgue.”

Mr. Tyopev revealed that the injured victim was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He said efforts were being made to bring the gunmen to justice.