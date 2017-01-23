Gunmen attack police station, kill officer, cart away arms

Gunmen have attacked a police station in Dengi, Kanam local government area of Plateau State, killing an officer, injuring others and carting away several rifles.

The attack took place Sunday night.

A police source who pleaded not to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the incident told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the commissioner of police, Peter Ogunyanwo, left Jos, early Monday to the scene to ascertain the level of damage.

Dengi is in central Plateau, about 150 kilometres away from the state capital, Jos.

Police spokesman, Terna Tyopev, could not be immediately reached on phone.

