Man who set own son ablaze banished from community

Related News

For killing his biological son, the Omu-Aran Traditional Council has banished a commercial motorist, Kehinde Akangbe, from the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, learnt that the directive for Mr. Akangbe, a.k.a. Surutu, to vacate the community within one week emanated from the council after its weekly meeting last Friday.

NAN reports that late last year, Sola, a 22-year-old wheelbarrow pusher, died from wounds he sustained from a fire allegedly set on him by his father.

The late Sola was accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money from some road-side beggars in Omu-Aran when he was caught and handed over to his father.

The father was said to have allegedly taken his son to a nearby bush along Omu-Aran/Isanlu-Isin road, tied his hands and legs, and set him ablaze.

Sola, who was still alive when he was rescued, told his rescuers that his father was responsible for the act.

The father has since been on trial by the council for the crime.

Speaking on the development on Monday, Azeez Adeniyi, the spokesperson for the Omu-Aran Traditional Council, said Mr. Akangbe’s action was a bad precedence and contrary to the community’s laid down rules and regulations.

Mr. Adeniyi said the council could not come to terms with Kehinde’s actions and took the step to send a strong warning to other would-be criminals or offenders in the community.

He disclosed that the council had formally informed the Isin Traditional Council in Isanlu-Isin, where Mr. Akangbe hails from, about the vacation order.

Mr. Adeniyi said Mr. Akangbe had also been duly informed of the council’s directive, adding that failure to abide by the directive would attract further sanctions.

The traditional ruler of Omu-Aran, Charles Ibitoye, said the community would continue to extend its hands of hospitality and friendship to peace-loving and patriotic citizens, irrespective of ethno-religious or political affiliations.

He urged the people to imbibe unity and peaceful co-existence, and to shun acts capable of heating up the polity.

(NAN)