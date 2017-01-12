Offa Polytechnic gets new Rector

Related News

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of a new Rector for the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State.

He is Lateef Olatunji.

The appointment of Mr. Olatunji was contained in a statement by the Registrar of the institution, Abdulmajid Raji, in Omu-Aran on Thursday.

Mr. Olatunji, until his appointment, was an economist and accountant by profession.

His appointment as the fourth substantive rector of the institution was with effect from December 28, 2016.

Born on December 2, 1963, Mr. Olatunji enrolled at the Anglican College of Commerce, Offa, Kwara State between 1973 and 1978.

He was at the School of Basic Studies, Kwara State College of Technology, now Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin for advance level programme.

Mr. Olatunji was also at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for Bachelor’s degree in Economics. He graduated from the University in 1984.

His other academic qualifications include Master’s degree in Business Administration and Master of Science in Economics from the University of Ilorin.

Mr. Olatunji joined the services of the Offa polytechnic in 1996 as a Senior Lecturer from where he rose to become a Chief Lecturer.

He was at different times Head of the Department of Financial Studies (1996-1997); Head of Accountancy Department (1997-2000); Director School of Business and Management Studies (2000-2006).

Also, Director of Poly Consult (2004-2005); Dean, Student Affairs and Chairman Polytechnic Sports Committee (2009-2011) among other duties.

(NAN)