UniJos reappoints first female Deputy Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of the University of Jos has reappointed Theresa Nmadu, a professor of Human Resource and Strategic Management as a deputy vice-chancellor (administration).

The council also re-appointed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Nelson Ochekpe, for a second term.

According to a press statement on Wednesday by the university’s principal assistant registrar, information and publications, Abdulahi Abdulahi, the appointments are for a period of two years.

Mrs. Nmadu, who is the first woman to be appointed to the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor since the university was created 40 years ago, first took up appointment with the university in January 1993 and has held several academic and administrative positions, including Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies; Director, Division of General Studies; Deputy Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; and Head of Department, Management Sciences; among others.

She is a 1979 graduate of Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, and has a PhD in Management from the University of Jos.

Mr. Ochekpe is a professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

“The Governing Council at its meeting of 19th December, 2016 considered the nomination of the two Principal officers by the University Senate and approved their re-appointment with effect from 8th December, 2016,” the statement said.