Late Governor Kure buried in Minna

Related News

The remains of former Governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure, was laid to rest on Wednesday in Minna, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.

Mr. Kure died on Sunday, January 8, in a private hospital in Germany at the age of 60 years.

The burial prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Isa Fari.

Due to unprecedented crowd, the body of late Mr. Kure could not be brought out of the ambulance as the funeral prayer was conducted.

The funeral was attended by Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger, former Head of State Abdulsalam Abubakar, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Shuaibu Gambo, Emir of Bida Yahaya Abubakar, Emir of Lapai Umar Bago, Emir of Minna Nuhu Bahago and the Emir of Suleja Auwal Ibrahim.

Also at the funeral were the Speaker, Niger House of Assembly, members of the Niger

executive council, National Assembly members, top government officials, as well and politicians.

Former Governor of Niger, Babangida Aliyu, Ahmed Lemu, Rabiu Kwankwaso, David Mark, and Pius Anyim were also at the funeral.

In his tribute, Governor Bello of Niger said the people would continue to be proud of the deceased’s contributions to the development of the state and the country in general.

He said the deceased had offered useful advice to the government and people of Niger on how to move the state forward.

The governor added that “we share things in common even though we belong to different political parties because he has the interest of Niger at heart.

“He was honest, humble, committed, sincere and complete gentleman and ever

willing to help his country, state and community when he held various public offices.

“We will continue to pray for the deceased for his tremendous contributions to the socio-economic and political development of our state.”

Late Mr. Kure left behind one wife and six children.

(NAN)