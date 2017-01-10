Kwara gets N3.7 billion London-Paris Club balance

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed
The Kwara State government says it has received N3.7 billion outstanding balance of its share of the London-Paris club refund.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muideen Akorede, stated this in a statement on Monday.

Mr. Akorede disclosed that the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, also directed the immediate release of N2 billion to the 16 local
government councils in the state.

According to the statement, the State Commissioner for Finance, Demola Banu, disclosed this in Ilorin, saying that the state government’s
account was credited around 5 p.m. Monday.

He noted that the N3.773 billion received from the Federal Government was balance of the 25 per
cent of the state’s claim as its share of the refund.

Mr. Banu explained that with the release of additional N2 billion to the 16 LGs for payment of part of staff salary and pension arrears, the total amount of money the state government had released to the LGs from its share of the London-Paris Club refund was N3.4 billion.

Mr. Banu expressed optimism that the release of the N2 billion to the local councils would bring succour to their workers, who are owed backlog of arrears.

