Plateau records crime-free Christmas – Police

The Police Command in Plateau on Wednesday said the state recorded crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The command’s spokesman, Terna Tyopev, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos that the crime-free celebration was because of the total resilience of its officers and men.

“We did not record any serious security challenge and I think it is a good one for us in Plateau.

“We deployed our officers and men to all the nooks and crannies of the state, and specifically to some areas known to be flash points.

“So, our men were fully on ground and I think that really helped in having the peaceful celebrations,” the spokesman said.

Mr. Tyopev, an assistant superintendent of police, also commended the peaceful conduct of the residents during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He, however, appealed to motorists to install security device in their vehicles to dissuade criminals from tempering with their vehicles.

“I urge vehicle owners to install security devices in their cars; at least pedal luck is somehow cheaper than other security devices.

“Pedal luck scares car thieves way, and by fixing such, vehicle owners will be helping the police to do their job more efficiently,” he said.

Mr. Tyopev also urged Plateau residents to support the police and other security agencies in their quest to make the place safe for all.

(NAN)