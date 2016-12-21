Nasarawa Govt receives N8.4 billion refund from Paris club

Related News

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Wednesday acknowledged that the state had received the sum of N8.4 billion as refund from over-deduction from the Paris Club loan.

Mr. Al-Makura acknowledged this while receiving report of the Tripartite Committee involving the state government, organised labour and the Federal Ministry of Labour and productivity in Lafia on Wednesday.

The committee was inaugurated on September 1 to resolve the lingering crisis between government and organised labour in the state over issues of salary and other entitlements.

He explained that N5.4 billion of the money was for the state while local government areas got N3 billion.

According to Al-Makura, 50 per cent of the refund would be dedicated to the payment of staff salaries as directed by the Federal Government.

The governor said that in accordance with the directive, N2.7billion would be used to augment salaries and pension of workers and pensioners owing to the dwindling allocation.

He expressed hope that the financial situation of the country and of the state improved in the coming year.

Mr. Al-Makura, therefore, urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the present administration as better days lie ahead.

(NAN)