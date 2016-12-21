As recession bites harder, Nigerians turn to football betting

Related News

Many adults and students in Ilorin have resorted to football betting as a way of surviving the

current economic recession in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reporter observed this on Wednesday when he visited different betting centres in Ilorin.

NAN reports that both unemployed and workers have embraced various kinds of betting as an alternative to survive.

A civil servant, Dayo Olaolu, told NAN that he was surviving on football betting as things were getting tougher every day.

“I am not a gambler, but the situation in the country has forced me to it now as there is no alternative at the moment,” he said.

A fashion designer, Quadri Idris, said he had been trying his luck to win a bet to cater for his family’s needs as his business was no more thriving.

“Man must survive and I think the best way for this present situation is to gamble. I will not steal to survive as the situation at hand demands for alternative means,” he said.

Moses Olawale of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, said betting had been of help to him to sustain his academic pursuit.

Mr. Olawale said his parents could no longer cater for his academic pursuit which forced him to resort to betting as alternative.

“I am a very lucky person because I always win bet. I use the money I get from betting to finance my tuition as there is no one to assist except my parents,” Mr. Olawale said.

Felix John, one of the Managers of Bet9ja in Olunlade Area, Ilorin, confirmed that his betting business was witnessing high patronage by customers.

“We see pastors, bankers, teachers, students and even girls coming to play bet as alternative for livelihood,” he said.

Mohammed Ishola, the Manager at Bet 360, Amilegbe Area, Ilorin, said customers were coming in numbers to try their luck.

“I am shocked at the high rate of patronage these days. This centre is always overcrowded that you hardly see space to place your legs,” he said.

NAN reports that various betting houses are in town such as Bet9ja, Naira bet, Bet 360, Bet 1X2.

(NAN)