Large turnout of female voters recorded in Abuja

FILE PHOTO: Voters casting their vote (3)

A large turnout of women was recorded in the Dobi ward of Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja similar to reports from Sokoto, Taraba, Kebbi, Gombe and Kaduna states, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Correspondents monitoring the elections in the Gwagwalada Area Council observed more women than men voters at the various polling units visited.

Some women who spoke attributed the development to the sensitisation programme by the council authorities who admonished them that they held the key to the development of the area.

A woman leader in Dobi, Nafisat Ibrahim, said that they came out because they were tired of living in poverty.

“I remember one of the adverts clearly stating that women were development drivers in the area and the nation at large.

“In our campaign, we went from house to house, talking to our womenfolk. We told them that if they wanted the much needed clean water, electricity and better lives for their kids, they needed to come out of their houses and vote.

“We are tired of crying and trying to be strong. We have realised our power as women. And we are here to make sure that our government guarantees to us a reasonable standard of living through good governance.

“We are here to cast our votes and make that statement clearly,” she said.

Hannatu Mohammed, a voter, said she came out because women were tired of being relegated to the background.

“Each time anything comes up, the men are always in the forefront. So now, we want to get involved in the development process of the country.

“And since we were told that election is the way to go, we have come out to participate in this process that would ensure the kind of development that we so much yearn for.

Similarly, A youth leader of the community, Lafumman Isa, said there had been a change in the way women saw themselves in the community, which is predominantly a Muslim.’

“That is why you see them like this. In fact it’s not only in election, but even at the family level,”he said.

Mr. Isa said that there is a bet in the community to see if the total number of women that voted would exceed the number of men.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Allayes

    Very good news indeed! Gradually we are getting there. Nigerians only need to fully realise that they should stop blaming politicians when things are not going the right way, because they hold the power; they hold the sword. The message will gradually sink in: you have the power to get rid of non-performing elected officials and their parties. You must do that for your sake, for your children’s sake and for your community and the country at large. There should be no sentiment. Keeping your non-performing brother or kinsmen in power, just because they are, will be a detriment to you for decades and not to your non-performing brother/kinsman who will not lift a finger to help you while in or out of office.

    For the women folk mentioned here (and all those around the country), the next step is to fish out women with good character, leadership qualities and the fear of God to run for elections. Do not worry about them joining parties. Independent candidacy is almost upon us; let them run as independent candidates when the time comes. When they do, back them massively at the polls and the much desired changes will come. It is up to you and no one else. Good luck.

  • Sir Louis

    Good write-up. Amina Alhassan is doing what is no longer fashionable in Nigeria, being truthful and honest.