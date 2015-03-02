Police arrest 50 protesting JAMB candidates in Benue

File Photo: JAMB examination in a centre in Abuja

The Benue Police Command on Monday arrested 50 candidates of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for violent protests and stoning of security officials.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hyacinth Dagala, said the police intervened to prevent breakdown of law and order when the candidates started throwing stones at JAMB officials.

According to him, the stones injured one of the security guards and a police officer attached to the office.

“The candidates numbering over 300 today approached the JAMB Zonal Office in Makurdi and demanded their printouts.

“The Jamb officials pleaded with them to come back after one hour for their Jamb slips, but they refused and started throwing stones at the officials and security operatives.

“They injured one police officer, a security guard and some women who were selling food around the office and also burnt tyres on the road,” the commissioner said.

Mr. Dagala said the police rushed to the scene and arrested 50 of the protesters in order to calm the situation.

(NAN)

  • Poor reporting. Why were they throwing stones at JAMB office? Why did JAMB refuse candidates from printing out examination particulars at any cyber cafe and at home for those who have the gadgets? Why must the print out be done only in JAMB office? Who has collected that contract to suffer candidates? Candidates have been having this problems in some states. Why are things not getting better in Nigeria? Must Nigetians suffer for everything under the sun? The police should please release the candidates they arrested. The police should find armed robbers to arrest.

