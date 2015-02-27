‘PDP constitutes “War Council” in Kwara for general elections’

Related News

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has accused the Peoples Democratic Party in the state of institutionalising bloodshed and violence in the state with the constitution of a “War Council” ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

It called on the Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, to brace up for the task of protecting Kwarans and their properties.

The opposition PDP had recently set up the 21-man Council to prosecute the elections. It is headed by Iyiola Oyedepo, a retired army colonel.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Sulyman Buhari, the ruling APC expressed concerns over the formation of the Council, insisting that election is not war.

The party warned that the PDP should not be taken for granted because of its alleged rich antecedents in thuggery and violence.

“It was the PDP that sponsored multiple attacks on our campaign train at Isapa and Oyun in February, 2015,” the party said.

“It was the PDP that recently coordinated the massive destruction and defacing of APC billboards at Adeta area, Garin-Alimi roundabout, Offa garage area and other areas of Ilorin metropolis. It was the PDP that was indicted for the attack on Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s convoy at Kaiama.

“It was PDP thugs that brutally attacked journalists on Saturday, 29th of November, 2014 for no offence other than the decision of the journalists to give routine coverage to its party congress.

“It is PDP that has been alleged of hiring hired assassins for usage before, during and after elections. In fact, the violent ideology of PDP consumed its members at the congresses the PDP held in Kwara State.”

The party said from all indications, the PDP was an unrepentant promoter of violence and therefore when it decided to constitute a war council to pursue elections, it would amount to institutionalisation of violence and it calls for serious concerns.

It said the Council could not be likened to the regular security committees of political parties because the PDP already had a security committee headed by Ladi Edun.

The APC stated, “Our party does not take politics as a war, our disposition and actions have always been on peaceful, participatory and impactful democracy. However, the PDP has shown beyond doubt that it has nothing but violence to offer the people. Violence can never be an option for our people and the APC has consistently campaigned against violence in Kwara State both in words and deeds.

“While we do not know the tactics and modus operandi with which the PDP intends to pursue its war agenda, we do know that the fundamental elements of war are fighters, weaponry amongst others. It is quite known in Kwara State that the PDP has an army of rampaging armed thugs that could be used to pursue its war agenda.

“On weaponry, perhaps, the PDP has already acquired sophisticated weapons or at the verge of acquisition. Perhaps, the recent largesse doled out to the PDP by the drowning Presidency has been channelled for purchase of weapons in order to torment and maim the people of Kwara State.

The ruling party asked the PDP to explain to Kwarans and the world “why it is pursuing a war agenda when the APC, other political parties, INEC and stakeholders are campaigning for peaceful and credible elections”.

It said the peace pact signed by the its candidate, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and other governorship candidates, including that of the PDP, Simeon Ajibola, appears to mean nothing to the PDP.