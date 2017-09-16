Presidential Committee Distributes Relief Items To IDPs In Gombe

Related News

Nigeria’s Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative, PCNI, has commenced distribution of food items to the 83 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Gombe state with an advice to beneficiaries to take the situation as an act of God and draw nearer to Him.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Danlami Rukujei, while presenting the items to the IDPs resident at Gona Community, in Akko local government area of the state urged beneficiaries not to sell the items.

He said about 1,000 persons would be benefitting from the items.

“Hopefully by Monday, the exercise will continue with people from Tumu/Pindiga axis until the materials we have are exhausted,” said the SEMA Executive Secretary.

The items distributed include 25kg bags of rice, millet, beans, sugar, vegetable oil, wax print, plates, mats, blankets, buckets, babies’ toiletries, and cartons of noodles.

Similarly, the agency distributed additional relief materials comprising food items and building materials to victims of recent floods and communal clashes that affected communities in Billiri Local Government Area.

Mr. Rukujei handed over items to the paramount ruler in the area, the Mai Tangale, Abdu Buba Maisharu II, for onward distribution to 15 households affected by the communal clash in Kufai – Billiri LGA.

SOME OF THE IDPs DURING THE PRESENTATION IN GOMBE ON FRIDAY

The brief ceremony took place on Friday at the palace of the traditional ruler.

He explained that the food items came from the state government while the building material was supplied by the PCNI.