PCNI, VSF spend N6 billion in North-east interventions – Official

The Vice Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative, PCNI, Tijjani Tumsah, has said over N6 billion has been spent by the PCNI and Victim Support Fund, VSF, in various interventions in the North-east.

Mr. Tumsah, who stated this during the flag off of reconstruction and rehabilitation of some public structures by the VSF on Sunday in Michika, said over N1 billion was spent in Adamawa alone.

He said the amount was spent on interventions in some public structures and support to about 20 hospitals in the region for the provision of free medical care to victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

“We intend to spend a lot more in returning people back to their homes and to help them as much as we can with building materials and some livelihood support to start their businesses.

“We also intend to reclaim more schools and ensure that pupils go back to school with necessary kits to ensure their comfort.”

He added that victims, particularly women, also benefitted from this empowerment programmes.

Mr. Tumsah said similar interventions were also launched in Bama and Dikwa in Borno and Buni-Yadi in Yobe.

He called on benefitting communities to continue to support the federal government’s effort at rehabilitation and reconstruction of the north east affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 13 structures in Michika Local Government which included the total reconstruction of the destroyed local council secretariat complex will cost N390 million.

Seven local government areas of Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Hong and Gombi are the worst affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in Adamawa.

(NAN)