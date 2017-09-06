Top Gombe govt official arrested for allegedly diverting materials meant for IDPs

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested the Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Danlami Rukuje, for alleged involvement in the diversion of materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

This was contained in a press statement made available to journalists in Gombe by the media unit of the agency. It said the arrest was a follow-up to a tip-off received by the Intelligence and Special Operations Section, ISOS, of the office.

According to the statement, the materials reportedly diverted include cans of paint, bags of cement and building materials donated to the state by the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiatives, PCNI, “which never made it to the IDP camps.”

The statement added that investigations revealed that the items were diverted to other areas including markets for illegal sale.

”A team of operatives acting on the information immediately swung into action and located shops where the materials were being sold. The Gombe State Fertilizer Grinding Plant where some of the materials were kept was also raided. A store keeper at the state’s Emergency Agency, Isa Garba, was subsequently arrested.

”Further investigations led to the arrest of a staff of the state’s Fertilizer Grinding Plant, Mu’azu Suleman KT,” the statement said.

”The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. They were released on bail to reliable sureties,” the statement added.