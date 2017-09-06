Top Gombe govt official arrested for allegedly diverting materials meant for IDPs

EFCC operative
EFCC operative

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested the Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Danlami Rukuje, for alleged involvement in the diversion of materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

This was contained in a press statement made available to journalists in Gombe by the media unit of the agency. It said the arrest was a follow-up to a tip-off received by the Intelligence and Special Operations Section, ISOS, of the office.

According to the statement, the materials reportedly diverted include cans of paint, bags of cement and building materials donated to the state by the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiatives, PCNI, “which never made it to the IDP camps.”

The statement added that investigations revealed that the items were diverted to other areas including markets for illegal sale.

”A team of operatives acting on the information immediately swung into action and located shops where the materials were being sold. The Gombe State Fertilizer Grinding Plant where some of the materials were kept was also raided. A store keeper at the state’s Emergency Agency, Isa Garba, was subsequently arrested.

”Further investigations led to the arrest of a staff of the state’s Fertilizer Grinding Plant, Mu’azu Suleman KT,” the statement said.

”The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. They were released on bail to reliable sureties,” the statement added.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.