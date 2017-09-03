Seven die of cholera in Borno IDP camp – MSF

Related News

The humanitarian organisation, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), on Sunday, said no

fewer than seven persons died of cholera outbreak in Maiduguri in the past three weeks.

The organisation, otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri.

The statement, signed by Anna Cillers, the MSF Medical Coordinator, noted that 200 others were admitted at Muna and Dala camps’ cholera treatment centres.

Ms. Cillers stated that the seven persons who died of the disease were at the Muna Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in Maiduguri.

She attributed the outbreak to flood caused by downpour in the past few weeks, saying that flood compounded by the poor sanitary condition caused the outbreak of the disease.

She stated that “in the last 24 hours, we received over 50 patients at MSF Cholera Treatment Unit at Dala.

“Total number of patients admitted from the start of the outbreak till now is over 200, with 100 discharged and seven deaths.”

Ms. Cillers said the organisation had scaled up activities to contain the disease and had set up two treatment centres at Muna camp and Dala area of Maiduguri.

According to her, the organisation has set up a 40-bed capacity treatment centre at Dala area of Maiduguri and has conducted chlorine spray exercise of water points, as well as distributed rehydration therapy to residents.

She advised people to seek medical attention when they fell sick and drink rehydration solution as first-aid measure against the disease.

However, the Borno Commissioner for Health, Haruna Mahalia, said eight persons died of the disease.

Mr. Mshelia confirmed the death in an electronic message sent to NAN on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He disclosed that the state government had set up a 30-bed capacity clinic at Muna camp to enhance treatment and control of the disease.

The commissioner said that the Borno Government had sensitised community leaders to mobilise their people on hygiene and sanitation, and the need to keep their environment clean.

(NAN)