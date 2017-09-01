Borno celebrates most peaceful Sallah in 7 years – Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Usman Durkwa, on Friday described the 2017 Eid-el-Kabir festival as the most peaceful celebration recorded in the state in the last seven years.

Mr. Durkwa told journalists in Maiduguri that the festivities were generally peaceful in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that thousands of Muslims faithful observed prayers in various locations in Maiduguri and other major towns in the state.

According to him, this Sallah celebration is the most peaceful and successful witnessed in the state in the past seven years.

“This signifies that peace is taking its course in the state.

“All emirs that were hitherto displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents observed and celebrated the festival in their respective domains.

“All the emirs celebrated the Eid with their people in their localities,” he said.

Mr. Durkwa said that all the caretaker chairmen in the 27 local government areas of the state were also directed to celebrate with the displaced persons in their camps.

The deputy governor lauded the security agencies over the successes recorded in the counter-insurgency campaign.

He also commended the people for their support, prayers and resilience, in spite the difficulties they were exposed to due to the insurgents’ activities.

NAN reports that the emirs had earlier relocated to Maiduguri after the Boko Haram insurgents sacked them from their palaces.

They include Emirs of Gwoza, Dikwa, Bama, Askira and Uba.

Only the Emir of Bama has yet to return to his palace, sequel to the massive reconstruction and rehabilitation projects currently going on at the town.

(NAN)

