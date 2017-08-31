Adamawa pledges to return all out-of-school children to classrooms

Related News

The Adamawa State government says it is determined to ensure that all out-of-school children are returned into classrooms, as part of its agenda to provide education for all children in the state.

Ahmad Sajoh, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Thursday.

The commissioner said that the move was a policy of the state government on education for all.

Mr. Sajoh said that the government would soon launch distribution of instructional materials and new benches to schools under the Universal Basic Education, UBE, programme in Mubi.

He said that the government was committed to fulfilling its campaign promises, especially in the area of education, health and road infrastructure.

The commissioner said that Governor Mohammed Bindow had demonstrated his concern for the people by being up-to-date in the payment of workers’ salaries.

He said the governor was one of the few governors in Nigeria who had paid the August salary to all workers in the state.

Mr. Sajoh assured that the administration would continue to implement people-oriented programmes.

(NAN)