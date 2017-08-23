Two killed, 11 injured in suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri – Police

Related News

The Police Command in Borno on Wednesday said two persons were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in a suicide bomb attack at Muna Garage area of Maiduguri.

A statement signed by Murtala Ibrahim, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, and issued in Maiduguri, said a male suicide bomber targeted an armoured vehicle of the Police Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, and detonated the explosive strapped to his body.

He said that the explosive blew up the insurgent and killed one other person, while four police officers and seven other persons sustained various degrees of injury.

“Today at about 13:45 a male suicide bomber with IED strapped on his body, moved toward SARS Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) patrol team at Muna Garage area.

“In an attempt to shoot him down, the IED exploded killing the bomber. An unidentified person was also killed in the explosion, while seven civilians and four SARS personnel were injured.

“The armoured vehicle suffered damage as a result of the blast,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

According to him, the victims have been referred to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The police spokesman added that normalcy had been restored and the area sanitised.

(NAN)