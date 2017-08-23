Boko Haram: Nigerian government approves N3 billion for North-east schools

Related News

The Nigerian government has given an approval of N3 billion through the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC to be used to rehabilitate schools directly affected by insurgency in the North-east.

The funds would also provide support to women and adolescents in the areas of vocational and skills acquisition.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hameed Bobboyi, said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the approval for the funds to assist in basic education in the North-east adding that UBEC’s intervention will help in the North-east.

“Our intervention has to come with re-establishing teaching and learning process, students have to be re-convinced to return back to school, ” the executive secretary said.

Mr. Bobboyi said by the end of September 2017, the commission would produce a National Basic Education Sector Plan.

He said that there was a need for the nation to plan on strategic areas to be able to build the solid foundation needed for the development of the nation.

Mr. Bobboyi also said UBEC has agreed to build model schools in each senatorial zone, as the schools would serve as backbones of the system.

The executive secretary also added that in the next five years, the commission has plans of building these schools in all the 774 Local government areas in Nigeria.

The North-east has been rocked by an insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced many more.

The UBE programme is a nine- year basic educational programme, which was launched and executed by Nigerian to eradicate illiteracy, ignorance and poverty as well as stimulate and accelerate national development, political consciousness and national integration.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo flagged off UBE on September 30, 1999 in Sokoto State.

The UBE Programme is Nigeria’s strategy for the achievement of Education for All (EFA) and the education-related Millennium Development Goals.