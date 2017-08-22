Former Taraba Acting Governor dumps PDP for APC

Related News

A former acting governor of Taraba, Garba Umar, on Tuesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Umar said in Jalingo at a meeting of APC Integrity Group on Tuesday, that he took the decision after consultations with political stakeholders in and outside the state.

He said that he had decided to join hands with politicians of like mind to save the state from alleged bad governance.

“I can see future in APC, and if we work together as a team, the party will wrestle power from PDP in the state come 2019.

“I want to assure you that this is the APC and I am part of it one hundred per cent.

“I have decided to join my brothers of like mind to see how we can salvage the state come 2019.

‘‘I assure you of my unwavering loyalty and willingness to make all necessary contribution for the success of this party and our mission,” Mr. Umar said.

The former acting governor stated that he had made an arrangement to officially decamp along with hundreds of his supporters to the APC.

The Chairman of the APC Integrity Group, Uba Maigari, said that the party was honoured to have the former acting governor and political appointees that served under him joining the party.

Mr. Maigari said Umar’s goodwill and political connection would enhance APC’s chances in the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Umar, fondly known as UTC, was chosen by the late Governor Danbaba Suntai as his deputy after the impeachment of the then Deputy Governor, Sani Abubakar.

He became the state’s acting governor after Mr. Suntai’s plane crash in 2012.

He was later sacked by the Supreme Court in 2014 when the apex court ruled that Mr. Abubakar’s impeachment was illegal and ordered his reinstatement.

(NAN)