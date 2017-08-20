Flood sacks 100 families in Yobe

Related News

Over 100 families in Jajimaji, Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe, have been rendered homeless by flood that took over the area after a heavy down pour, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

“The flood was caused by a torrential downpour which happened Saturday morning and lasted for several hours.

“It displaced several people and destroyed their property and farms,” Ubaliyo Gambo, the Chairman of the local government told journalists in Jajimaji on Sunday.

NAN reports that officials of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, had visited the area to assess the damage for immediate intervention.

SEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Musa Jidawa, said “we are here under the directive of the state governor Ibrahim Gaidam to assess the damage and provide urgent assistance to the victims.”

He observed that the area had been flood-prone and needed to either relocate to another place or a massive drainage be provided as a permanent solution to the floods.

“I am happy the council is considering the relocation of the victims to a new layout as a measure to curtail the yearly displacement of the people by flood.”

(NAN)