Help comes for Ali Ahmadu, 6-year-old Chibok boy run over by Boko Haram

The Dickens Sanomi Foundation, DSF has offered to pay the $48,000 (about N14.6million) medical bill for Ali Ahmadu, a six-year-old boy from Borno State, who was run over by Boko Haram terrorists during their invasion of Chibok village three years ago.

The offer would enable young Ahmadu travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for an appointment at a medical facility specialising in spinal cord surgery operations that could enable him walk.

“Ali needs this corrective surgery to enable him walk again after being overrun by a motor cycle by Boko Haram members during a night raid in Chibok,” the coordinator of Global Initiative For Peace, Love and Care, GIPLC, Nuhu Kwajafa, said.

GIPLC, which is spearheading the campaign for the medical aid of the young victim, is a non-governmental, non-faith-based, not-for-profit, charity organisation, founded in 2006 to cater for orphans and vulnerable children in Nigeria.

The group provides food, medical assistance and learning materials for victims’ development.

Mr. Kwajafa, however, said the total cash needed for Ahmadu’s trip to Dubai was about $60,000 (about N18.3million), which includes feeding and accommodation for three months.

GIPLC was recently at the Dickens Sanomi Foundation office in Abuja as part of its initiative to ensure that young Ahmadu walks again.

They were received by the Chairman of the Foundation, Igho Sanomi, along with other Trustee members.

“As a father, it is very touching to see a young boy like this suffer,” Mr Sanomi said.

“It is sad what some of our kids have to go through because of the insurgency in Borno. This is an opportunity for us to show our love to those who need it.”

Mr. Sanomi said although education remained the key focus of the Foundation, “kids have to be healthy before they can attend school.”

“On behalf of the board of trustees of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, we will take care of Ali, including paying the hospital bill for the surgery. We will visit him in the hospital after the surgery,” he added.

The foundation established in 2011 by the children of Dickens Sanomi, was founded to commemorate his remarkable life through the provision of charitable support to needy Nigeria’s youth, on whom he placed great value in his lifetime.

The DSF resources are used to deliver and support charitable projects whose aims and activities were in accord with its objective.

The Foundation has been sponsoring essay competitions, musical outreach programmes and literacy awareness campaigns as a way of promoting education of youth in the country.